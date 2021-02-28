ATN (ATN) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. One ATN token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. ATN has a market cap of $696,912.21 and $2,160.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ATN has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.86 or 0.00716544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00027061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00030388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00057071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00038604 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

