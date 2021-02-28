Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the January 28th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AEXAY opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. Atos has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $19.01.

AEXAY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

