AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,889 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after buying an additional 794,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $198.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

