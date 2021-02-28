Audius 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.95 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $45.69 million and $3.95 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.42 or 0.00466658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00074439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00078338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00078340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.24 or 0.00464097 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00195708 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.