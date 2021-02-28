Augur Hits Market Cap of $337.85 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. Augur has a market cap of $337.85 million and approximately $184.62 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $30.71 or 0.00066238 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Augur

Augur (REP) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

