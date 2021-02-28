Auroracoin (AUR) Price Tops $0.21

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,892.98 or 1.00133246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00039535 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00092033 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

