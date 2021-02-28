Autonio Market Capitalization Achieves $8.31 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Autonio has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $503,131.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.42 or 0.00466658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00074439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00078338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00078340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.24 or 0.00464097 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00195708 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

