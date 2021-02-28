Avalanche Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $174.78 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $24.61 or 0.00053049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.84 or 0.00473837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00074107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00078951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00078484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.28 or 0.00472638 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00194709 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

