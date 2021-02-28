Avalanche Tops One Day Trading Volume of $147.40 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 37% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $147.40 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.74 or 0.00052624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.63 or 0.00473556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00069774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00077671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00079987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.19 or 0.00454846 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00200172 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

