AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,032. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.18. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $219.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

