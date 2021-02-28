Axe Hits 24 Hour Volume of $75,918.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Axe has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $401,980.46 and $75,918.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.25 or 0.00859392 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

