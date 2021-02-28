AXEL Hits 1-Day Volume of $274,082.00 (AXEL)

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One AXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AXEL has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. AXEL has a total market capitalization of $64.54 million and approximately $274,082.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00074874 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00240385 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014946 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000206 BTC.

AXEL Profile

AXEL is a coin. AXEL’s total supply is 762,720,645 coins and its circulating supply is 265,050,645 coins. The official website for AXEL is axel.network . The official message board for AXEL is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited

AXEL Coin Trading

