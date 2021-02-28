Axie Infinity Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $60.97 million and $10.64 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00003119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.54 or 0.00773702 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00031226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00057132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00041333 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.