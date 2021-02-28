Axis DeFi (AXIS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $98,790.00

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Axis DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $863,914.91 and approximately $98,790.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.59 or 0.00699690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00026503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00029644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00037945 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

