Azuki (AZUKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $74,544.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $74,544.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000846 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.03 or 0.00454707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00073599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00075263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00080621 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.39 or 0.00464708 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00206486 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 8,224,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,124,227 tokens. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

Azuki Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.