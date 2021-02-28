Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZUL. Santander lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Azul by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after buying an additional 783,792 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Azul by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 590,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Azul by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 417,740 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $9,215,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $7,925,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZUL traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. 1,797,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,834. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. Azul has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

