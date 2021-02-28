B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Up 4,702.0% in February

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 475,400 shares, a growth of 4,702.0% from the January 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,386,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTDG opened at $0.01 on Friday. B2Digital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get B2Digital alerts:

B2Digital Company Profile

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It is creating and developing league champions; and developing systems and technologies for the operation of the B2 Fighting Series, including social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, free to view, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for B2Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.