B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Up 4,702.0% in February

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 475,400 shares, a growth of 4,702.0% from the January 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,386,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BTDG opened at $0.01 on Friday. B2Digital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.
B2Digital Company Profile
