Badger DAO (BADGER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.02 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $95.02 million and approximately $48.12 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $40.99 or 0.00087930 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.04 or 0.00487017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00073370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00078788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00078201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00054467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.44 or 0.00470722 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00193680 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

