Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.53 ($4.15).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.90 ($4.59) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products, deals in securities, and manages pension funds.

