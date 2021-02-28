Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 117.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303,400 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 202.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

BBD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 38,290,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,280,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

