Band Protocol (BAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $241.89 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $241.89 million and $132.88 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $11.80 or 0.00026193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00054783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.80 or 0.00776281 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00030532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00030044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00039593 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

BAND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.