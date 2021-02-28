Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.2% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Bank of America by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 565,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,212,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,488,000 after purchasing an additional 172,247 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.7% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 40,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,128,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 70,677,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,591,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $300.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $37.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

