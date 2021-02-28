Bank of Hawaii Acquires 47,650 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,195,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,978. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

