Bank of Hawaii Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 513.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fiserv by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,159,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,782,000 after buying an additional 277,086 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,527,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,955,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.37. 4,161,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $121.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

