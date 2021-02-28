Bank of Hawaii Boosts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 357.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,274,149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,049,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,854 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,310 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $206,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $576.67. 213,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,987. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $625.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.88.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.06.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total value of $10,498,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,700 shares of company stock worth $34,610,846. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

