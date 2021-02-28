Bank of Hawaii Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.19. 11,688,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,598,724. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $154.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

