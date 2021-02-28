Bank of Hawaii Buys 3,450 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.33. 13,207,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,188,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a PE ratio of -557.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

