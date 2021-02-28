Bank of Hawaii Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,220,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,021.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,216. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,938.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,711.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

