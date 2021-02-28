Bank of Hawaii Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,705,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,817,658 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,067,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,462. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $367.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day moving average is $142.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

