Bank of Hawaii Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

SO stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,081,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

