Bank of Hawaii Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $205.96. 3,401,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,191. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

