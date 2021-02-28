Bank of Hawaii Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $10,118,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in The Allstate by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,668. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.91. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

