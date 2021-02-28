Bank of Hawaii Has $2.21 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after buying an additional 1,267,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after buying an additional 625,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,032,694,000 after purchasing an additional 261,363 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.46.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $16.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $548.58. 12,468,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,894. The company’s 50 day moving average is $553.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.73. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $339.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

