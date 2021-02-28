Bank of Hawaii Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,844,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,513. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $278.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

