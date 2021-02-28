Bank of Hawaii Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Danaher by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.67. 3,113,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,312. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.59. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The stock has a market cap of $156.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

