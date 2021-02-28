Bank of Hawaii Has $3.87 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,137,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,550,259. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $186.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their target price on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

