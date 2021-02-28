Bank of Hawaii Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $5,685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,310,000 after purchasing an additional 181,025 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

CAT stock traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.88. 3,980,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.42 and its 200-day moving average is $170.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.