Bank of Hawaii Has $46.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021


Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,710,747 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

