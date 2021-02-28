Bank of Hawaii Has $9.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.22. 1,961,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,288. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.84. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

