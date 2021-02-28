Bank of Hawaii Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.19. 11,588,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,502,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average of $79.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $124.50. The company has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

