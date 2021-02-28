Bank of Hawaii Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,206,000 after acquiring an additional 140,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,366,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,739,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,886,000 after acquiring an additional 168,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,375,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,022. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 97.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

