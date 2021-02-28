Bank of Hawaii Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 168.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,059 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.03. 15,028,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average of $94.67. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $109.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

