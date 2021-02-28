Bank of Hawaii Purchases 1,383 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,660 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 78,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,253,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.26.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $14.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,085,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,928. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

