Bank of Hawaii Purchases 17,664 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 257.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 300,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.51. The company had a trading volume of 48,815,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,611,723. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

