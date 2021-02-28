Bank of Hawaii Purchases 25,017 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 143.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,017 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,215,000 after acquiring an additional 276,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in US Foods by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 544,077 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,546 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in US Foods by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,840,000 after acquiring an additional 420,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $74,295,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,192,958.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,026 shares of company stock worth $4,659,293 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. 1,785,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

