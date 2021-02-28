Bank of Hawaii Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 67.8% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 89,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.0% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

NYSE T traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 76,139,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,176,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $198.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

