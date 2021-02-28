Bank of Hawaii Reduces Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vodafone Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vodafone Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,936,000 after purchasing an additional 176,687 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.18. 3,285,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

