Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BCE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,653 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BCE by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,183 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,449,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,426,000 after acquiring an additional 721,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,293,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 521,753 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.76. 1,654,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,690. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $47.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.72.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

