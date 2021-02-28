Bank of Hawaii Sells 11,201 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,991,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2,163.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,017 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,155,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,225. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $190.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

