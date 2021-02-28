Bank of Hawaii Sells 11,403 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.4% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 23.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,830,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,240,000 after purchasing an additional 342,729 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 21.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 634,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,305,000 after purchasing an additional 111,034 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $27,115,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

NYSE KO traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,564,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,954,818. The company has a market capitalization of $210.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

